The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has condemned the violance in several parts of Karnataka, targettign Tamil speaking people.

The chamber president Vanitha Mohan has said in a press release that a large number of youngsters from Tamil Nadu are employed in the Information Technology sector in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka should ensure their safety. The chamber also appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, hold negotiations with both the Governments and take necessary steps for an amicable settlement so that there is no further loss of lives or property.

Meanwhile, at the Tirupur Kumaran Wholesale market here there is no problem in vegetable movement so far.

The traders feel that if the same situation continues in Karnataka, vegetable movement to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka will be hit.