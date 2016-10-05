Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam urged the police to arrest the real culprits involved in the riots in Coimbatore on September 23 following the murder of their party functionary Sasi Kumar, and not to harass the innocent party cadre.

Mr. Subramaniam was talking to reporters here on Tuesday after paying a visit to party functionary N. Anandha Kumar (31) of Podanur Mettur at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

He was admitted to the hospital after suffering 70 per cent burns when he attempted to kill himself on Monday.

“Anandha Kumar took the extreme step over fear of arrest by the police,” he said.

He said that the police arrested more than 400 Hindu Munnai activists for their alleged involvement in the riots when the body of Sasi Kumar was taken out on September 23.

“We were taking out a silent procession when a few stones were thrown at us from near a mosque,” he alleged.

He said that some ‘anti social elements’ were behind the riots, and not those from his party.

He claimed that in many incidents where their party functionaries were attacked the police did not arrest the real culprits.

He suspected that the police were trying to change the direction of the case.

The party had been repeatedly warning the State about the presence of ISIS and other extremist organisations in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Dindigul but the police and the intelligence agencies turned a deaf ear to them.

Recalling the recent arrest of “extremists” from Tamil Nadu by central agencies and the police from other States, he asked the Tamil Nadu Government to have the ‘right people’ in their intelligence wings.

Mr. Subramaniam emphasised on the need for a special force to monitor and to arrest extremists.

He said and added that they have petitioned the Governor of Tamil Nadu with this demand.