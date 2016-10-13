: The picture shared by Indu Makkal Katchi–Tamilagam (IMK) founder Arjun Sampath on Facebook, in which he was seen performing pooja for guns, swords and sickles in his house, seems to have landed the Hindu outfit leader and the policeman on guard at his house in trouble.

Based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Anu Pallavi, Mr. Arjun Sampath was booked under sections 153(A) (creating enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and 25(1)(a) (exhibiting arms without obtaining licence from the authority concerned) of the Indian Arms Act.

Mr. Arjun Sampath posted the picture on the social networking site on Monday. It went viral on social media with many people condemning his act.

Representatives of the Kovai Mavatta Anaithu Jamaath Matrum Anaithu Iyakangalin Kootamaipu and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam petitioned the police here on Wednesday seeking stringent action against him for keeping such weapons at home.

Meanwhile, police inquiries revealed that one of the guns in the picture was that of a policeman on guard at Mr. Sampath’s house. A senior police officer said that this was an offence as a police personnel was responsible for his weapon and he could not hand it over to anyone other than an authorised policeman or officer.

Mr. Arjun Sampath felt that there was nothing wrong in performing poojas or sharing it on the social media.

“It is part of our culture. I am against use of arms for violence,” he said.