The city police have announced a slew of traffic measures to be enforced on November 18 (Friday) for the ‘Aravan’ temple procession.

Vehicles proceeding from the Ukkadam to Pollachi have been asked to take a diversion from Athupalam and proceed towards Podanur. Vehicles proceeding from Pollachi to Ukkadam have been asked to proceed towards Sugunapuram - Palakkad Road from the Eachanari Mahalakshmi Kovil Junction and proceed towards Athupalam.

Motorcyclists from Pollachi to Ukkadam have been urged to to take the LIC Colony junction and proceed to Madukkarai Market Road, proceed to Gnangnapuram-Palakkad Road Junction. The restrictions will be in place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m