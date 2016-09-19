Animal welfare activists, students and others took out a rally in Coimbatore on Sunday to urge the Central Government to bring about long-pending amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to A. Alphonse Xavier, programme manager, Humane Animal Society, around 50 persons participated in the march that started near the Income Tax office in Race Course and ended there after a full round of the area.

Awareness

The members, who carried placards, also wanted to create awareness among the members of the public and put an end to harassment of animals. The march was part of an all-India event planned by various animal welfare organisations and it was to be held in 70 cities.