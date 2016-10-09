Any home-made, special food item with longer shelf life now has an online platform to reach out to more customers.

Grocery

Coimbatore-based online grocery store Onlystaples.com has launched CatchDrona, a venture to support entrepreneurs who make edible products and are looking for marketing support.

Rajesh Keerthi, chief financial officer and director of CatchDrona, said that initially five entrepreneurs have been selected.

They will make the products and CatchDrona will brand and market these.

Standards

“We have set standards that the products should meet. We will support the entrepreneurs scale up production, standardise, brand, and market the products even in overseas markets,” he said.

The proposal is to take the products to 140 countries. About 20 per cent of the products will be for the local market.

Onlystaples.com registered Rs. 1 crore turnover in the last three months and handles about 8,000 products. It also has two offline stores in the city.

Several entrepreneurs approached it asking for a platform for their home made food products.

However, these were not branded. Hence, the Onlystaples team decided to create a platform for such entrepreneurs and take the products to foreign markets too.

CatchDrona will be a launchpad for entrepreneurs, promotion of their products, and attract funds for development of the products and entrepreneurs. It will partner with five colleges to identify entrepreneurs and products. The PSG Institutions will be a knowledge partner.

“We hope to launch 100 entrepreneurs on the platform by December. After that we hope to raise Rs. 10 crore from two overseas investors and spend about Rs. 5 crore in marketing,” he said.