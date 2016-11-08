Students get hands-on experience on flying simulator inside the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle of Indian Air Force in the city on Monday.

For 700 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya and some other schools in the city, it was an opportunity to know what the Indian Air Force meant to the entire nation and how high they could fly with a career in the force.

On the first day of its five-day visit to the city, the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) of the IAF held sway over the students by placing before them everything that the IAF stood for, and offered to the nation and its people.

At the vehicle’s first stop, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Coimbatore, Wing Commander Sangeeta Kathait of Air Headquarters delivered motivational talks that drew a good response from students, who were keen to know the eligibility criteria to the join the IAF. They said it was a new experience, one that enabled them know about the IAF first-hand and even inspired them to join the force.

The publicity vehicle has picture gallery of the Indian Air Force, Air Traffic Control Zone, Experience/Information Zone, Flight Simulator Zone, Display of Flying Accessories and other gadgets.