Events that focus on electrical and electronic products, and solutions gain significance with the growing applications of energy, said R. Chellappan, Managing Director of Swelect Energy Systems, here on Thursday. Inaugurating the fourth edition of Elektrotec 2016, organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, he said that power systems are now designed and built to ensure there is almost no breakdown. Energy-related applications and demand for power are increasing with technology improvements.

Such events bring the manufacturers to customers and there is scope for business to business interactions, he said. The four-day programme at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, supported by National Small Industries Corporation, has over 150 stalls. It has major players displaying energy related gadgets and solutions, industrial electronic solutions and electrical items. Several micro, small and medium-scale enterprises in the electrical and industrial electronics space are also taking part. Renergy Coimbatore 2016 is organised jointly by Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency and CODISSIA. It focuses on renewable energy products. A two-day conference will be held on September 16 and 17, with focus on energy and environment.

IIT Madras is the knowledge partner for it and experts will from across the country and other countries too will take part in it. The Hindu is a media partner for the event.