All set for elephant camp at Thekkampatti

Priests offering prayers as Kalyani of Perur Patteeswarar Temple leaves for Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam for the rejuvenation camp which will begin on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The banks of River Bhavani at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, is all set for the annual rejuvenation camp of temple and mutt elephants which will start on Thursday.

As on Tuesday evening, 24 elephants from various temples were brought to the camp site. As many as 33 elephants are expected for the camp. Temple and mutt elephants from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be taken to the 48-day-long camp organised by Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department.

Abhayambigai, an elephant belonging to Mayuranathaswami Temple at Mayiladuthurai was the first to arrive at the camp on Wednesday.

The elephant was brought to the camp in a lorry. As a gesture of greeting, the elephant waved its trunk at those present in the camp. Kalyani of Perur Patteeswarar Temple was taken to the camp on Wednesday after special prayers.

Apart from facilities for the elephants, the camp also has an office, watch tower and facilities for veterinarians, Forest Department staff and mahouts. Electric fencing has been set up to prevent wild elephants entering the camp. Officials of HR&CE Department are present at the camp, which will be inaugurated at 9.30 a.m.