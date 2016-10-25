An ailing female elephant from Periya Thadagam that was shifted to the elephant camp at Chadivayal for treatment gave birth to a male calf early Monday. A senior veterinarian attending on the animal said that both the mother and calf were stable and that they would be under observation for a few days.

A Forest Department officer said the personnel did not realise that it was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

“Treatment was provided to the elephant considering the factor,” District Forest Officer S. Ramasubramanian said and added that they had not gone wrong in treating the ailing elephant.

The calf was born around 4.30 a.m. and was in the care of the mother.

Both the elephants were kept separate from other two kumki (tamed/trained) elephants at the camp.

The mother elephant is being constantly monitored by a team of veterinarians and department personnel led by wildlife veterinarian N.S. Manoharan.

Both the mother and calf will be under observation for a few days after which the department authorities in Chennai will decide on releasing them into the wild.