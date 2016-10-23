A 30-year-old female elephant which was transferred from Periya Thadagam to the elephant camp at Chadivayal on Friday evening after falling ill, showed signs of improvement on Saturday when it regained its ability to stand and walk, besides being able to eat ragi balls with jaggery, banana, sugarcane and fodder.

A forest department official said the animal had fallen ill for the second time on Friday as its health had deteriorated due to reduced food and water intake. The jumbo would be placed under observation for a couple of days before a decision is taken on the future course of action. Wildlife veterinarian N.S. Manoharan and his team are providing treatment to the animal.

The Chadivayal transit satellite elephant camp already has two kumki (tamed/trained) elephants to ensure swift handling of human-animal conflicts.