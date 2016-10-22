An ailing 30-year old female wild elephant that responded to treatment by the Forest Department was on Friday shifted to the elephant camp at Chadivayal after it showed signs of progress in its health.

On Tuesday, a female elephant was spotted in weak condition at Periyathadagam area.

Forest Department staff and veterinarians started treatment on the spot.

The treatment was intensified on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday night, the elephant managed to stand up, showing signs of responding to the treatment.

Officials shifted the elephant to the camp in a truck.