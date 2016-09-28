AIADMK nominee M. Marappan filed his nomination to contest in Ward 42 before the returning officer at the Coimbatore Corporation’s North Zone office on Tuesday.-Photo: M. Periasamy

All but one nominee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam filed their nominations on Tuesday - the day the party had chosen and asked nominees to file nominations across the State.

In all the 21 locations in the Coimbatore Corporation limit, nominees filed their papers before the returning officers between noon and 1.30 p.m.

In a few places, the nominees were running around in the last minute to complete a few formalities.

The party sources said that in all the 100 wards the AIADMK nominees had filed papers except in Ward 82, where following directions from the head office in Chennai, the nominee did not file papers.

The party had apparently decided to allot the seat to its alliance partner, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi led by MLA Thamimun Ansari.

Meanwhile, a release from the district administration said that on Tuesday, 21 persons had filed nominations to contest district panchayat ward member posts, two to contest panchayat union ward member posts, six for village panchayat presidentship, 24 for village panchayat ward membership, and 117 for Coimbatore Corporation councillorship.