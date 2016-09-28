Disgruntled AIADMK members gathered at the party office on Huzur Road in the city on Tuesday to protest against selection of candidates for the local body election in Coimbatore Corporation. (right) An AIADMK member trying to self-immolate as she was denied ticket to contest in the local body election at the AIADMK MP office in Rose Garden, Udhagamandalam, on Tuesday.- Photos: S. Siva Saravananand M. Sathyamoorthy

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged protests across Coimbatore and also at the party office on Huzur Road on Tuesday criticising the senior party leaders for the choice of nominees to contest the local body polls.

The protests that started soon after the party announced the list of candidates on Monday, continued on Tuesday notwithstanding the fact that the nominees filed their nominations.

AIADMK sources said that in many cases, senior leaders and MLAs had favoured their loyalists ignoring party seniors, incumbents and those who had toiled hard for the party. In a few instances, senior leaders have also favoured rank outsiders - people who are in no way connected with the ward they have been nominated for.

The sources point out that the Ward 5 nominee M. Navamani is a friend of a senior politician and has contributed very little for the party. Likewise, Ward 54 nominee V. Venuganam, Ward 57 nominee R. Tamil Murugan and a few others are not hardcore party workers.

They further say that Ward 10 nominee Meherbanu, a former Corporatin Councillor, chose to contest against the official nominee in the 2011 local body polls and was expelled. Likewise, new entrants too have been favoured over old timers.

There seems to be gender-based grievance as well. Senior women leaders say that in choosing nominees for wards reserved for women, the men leaders have secured nominations for their wife, sister, mother or other women family members giving a raw deal to women leaders or office bearers who have risen through the ranks.

For instance, Coimbatore Urban District’s Joint Secretary Rajeswari and Deputy Secretary Vasanthi have been overlooked.

Senior leaders who spoke on condition of anonymity say that the party looked at the ‘winnability’ prospects of party men while chosing them as nominees. In a few instances, persons who were until recently in other parties but had recently joined the AIADMK have been rewarded with seats because the party leaders felt those persons could win.

Likewise, they have not chosen those incumbents against whom public were displeased, which was very evident during the Assembly polls. The senior leaders have factored in all these things before deciding on the nomniees.

Meanwhile, AIADMK worker in The Nilgiris, Anita attempted self-immolation as the party had denied her nomination to contest for election to posts in the district panchayat. Policemen on duty at the Rose Garden, however, prevented her from lighting matches.

Her immolation bid led to tense moments around 11.30 a.m. in the hill district.