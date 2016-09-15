Lawrencedale Agro Processing, a fresh produce supply chain company, is looking at concluding its second round of funding shortly.

According to its Chief Executive Officer Palat Vijayaraghavan the company had raised about Rs. 10 crore in the first round and it was invested to create post harvesting and supply chain infrastructure. “We are looking at about Rs. 20 crore now,” he said. Lawrencedale is investing substantially to strengthen its farmer services division and brings in expertise to the entire value chain, he said.

It works with 1,200 farmers in the Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore Districts. It supports them with inptus, support services, marketing, etc. It has signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Government and plans to work with about 200 farmers in Anantapur District. Several farmers in the district are involved in controlled cultivation and green house crops.

The company sells the produce it procures from the farmers directly to 300 to 400 retailers and also online grocery portals on a daily basis.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan explained that the Union Government is promoting the concept of Farmer Producer Organisations and integrated agriculture development. Private players, these organisations and the Union Government are entering into tri-partite agreements to help farmers, especially those into horticulture crops.

The company is also in talks with the Karnataka Government to work with farmers in that State.

It registered an annual turnover of Rs. 30 crore and is growing, he said.