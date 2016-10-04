With the model code of conduct in place for the local body poll, political parties have stopped sticking bills in Coimbatore. But, studios that generate their audio advertisements have filled in the shoes.

Across the city, Goushini Studios has stuck posters announcing it creates audio content to be broadcast from autorickshaws. “Unique voice for each party with propaganda songs at very short notice at a competitive rate,” says the advertisement.

It adds that those political party representatives and independents who place order also get an eight GB pen drive free.

It is peak business time for them, says S.S. Gopala Krishna of Goushini Studios. They have templates for different parties, which the candidates could chose, or present scripts for them to develop content. Alternatively, the candidates, mostly independents, will also ask them to develop exclusive content.

The content varies from three to 15 minutes, depending on the output the candidates want, the input they provide and how much they are willing to spend.

In Digital Music Zone in Kavundampalayam, artist Ravi Menon has readied lyrics to replace a latest popular song’s so that the BJP could use it.

He says during elections he sees good business. He creates content with speech and songs, only speech or only songs with altered lyrics and each comes at a price.

Mr. Menon says that AIADMK advertisements are easy to create because they come with a lot of MGR’s movie songs. DMK’s has more of M. Karunanidhi’s or M.K. Stalin’s speeches. Other parties rely on both songs and speech.

Voice artist R.G. Lakshminarayana says that AIADMK’s speech is easy to deliver because it comes with a lot of statistics. There are few other parties that rely on hyperbole and is difficult to deliver. Elections bring him good business and current local body season appears no different.

An AIADMK councillor says that audio advertisements from autorickshaws work well only at a few places - added areas in Coimbatore Corproation limits and urban slums. There are areas where it will appear out of place.

Plus, it will also work for those candidates who are not good speakers. Those who orate well will prefer to directly address the voters, the councillor adds.