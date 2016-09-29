The CBSE Schools Management Association has urged the Central Government to advance the declaration of Class XII results every year as students in Tamil Nadu stood out to lose as most colleges closed admission by then.

At the second annual general body meeting held recently in Salem, the association said that the State Government published the results two to three weeks ahead of the CBSE Board.

To provide a level-playing field for students of all streams, the Central Government should fix a date for all results to be declared.

It also urged the Government to introduce a common entrance test for engineering education on the lines of NEET for medical education and sought early reimbursement of fee for students admitted under the Right to Education quota.