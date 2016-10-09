Sanskrit course

Samskrita Bharati will conduct a special admission session for the first level ‘Pravesha’ on Vijayadasami (October 11) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sri Saradambal Temple on Race Course Road, says a release from the organisation.

Prior knowledge of Sanskrit is not necessary. Those enrolled will have to pay Rs. 300 towards books, CD, exam fee and certificate fee. There is no tuition fee, though. The organisation will hold contact classes on Sundays. The examination will be held in January and July. For details, contact: 94433 94367/68/69.