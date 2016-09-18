An activist has moved the Judicial Magistrate-II here on Saturday seeking action against three leading Kannada actors, holding them as the persons responsible for instigating the riots against Tamils in Karnataka over the Cauvery River water sharing issue, earlier this week.

The complainant, P. Elangovan (41) of Maniakarampalayam, is the president of Tamil Desiya Peramaipu, founded by him last year. The complaint was in connection with the speech made by leading actors Puneeth Rajkumar (41), Upendra Rao alias Uppi (47) and Darshan Thoogudeep (39) in a meeting at Mandya district, Karnataka, on September 12 against releasing Cauvery Water for Tamil Nadu.

“Many actors spoke against opening River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu. “However, we named these three leading actors because they are more influential than others and they failed to realise that their speech has translated into violence,” his counsel M. Jayabal said.

According to him, their complaint before the court claimed that such alleged hate speeches were the root cause of the violence that left Tamils trembling as they and their belongings were attacked and ransacked by Kannada activities. CDs with the footage of speech made by those three actors and newspaper clippings of the riots were submitted along with the complaint.

Mr. Elangovan sought action against the actors under Sections 124(A) (sedition), 153 (provocation with intent to cause rioting), 153(A) (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and or doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153(B) (assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge said that decision on numbering the complaint would be taken on October 3. It is worth mentioning that Elangovan earlier approached a Coimbatore court seeking action against Tamil actor Simbu alias Silambarasan over the controversial ‘beep song’ that went viral and attracted protests from various corners.