Popular Front of India State president M. Mohammad Ismail has sought action against those who unleashed violence during the funeral procession of slain Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar on Sept. 23.

Addressing journalists at a press meet on Tuesday, he said that violence that took place during the procession had led to damages to properties worth Rs. 5 crore. Religious establishments and commercial establishments were stoned. The reason for the violence was the police allowing the 18-km-long procession.