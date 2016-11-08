Ward 78 that covers most of the North Housing Unit in Selvapuram and has Chandrasekarpuram, Rajarathinam Garden, Devindra Street, and Pillai Street, has good roads, extensive street light coverage and other basic amenities.

But the residents of the thickly populated ward want the Coimbatore Corporation to make alternative arrangements for drinking water to meet emergencies. The former councillor of the area, K. Gomathi, says that this was one of the nine wards in the city where the Corporation supplied only Siruvani water.

If the water level dipped in the Siruvani Reservoir, the Corporation would have to supply water using lorries as there is no connection with the Pilloor pipeline.

If it had linked the Siruvani pipeline with Pilloor supply pipes, the Corporation would be able to divert water.

Therefore, the Corporation should link the Siruvani pipeline with Pilloor supply lines to make good the shortfall.

The second of the residents’ demands was for providing underground drainage connection to houses in the narrow lanes that constitute the old Selvapuram. The Corporation was yet to lay the main sewer lines in Devindra Street, Nadar Street, Boer Street and a few others as they are too narrow for the work to be executed using machines.

The Corporation should execute the work manually as the houses there will soon get toilets under the Swachh Bharat scheme, says S.K. Selvaraj, a resident of Devindra Street.

At present, the residents are dependent on the nearby public convenience facility.

The North Housing Unit residents want the Corporation to repair at the earliest the damaged children’s park. Purushothaman, a resident, said that the park had no gate, pews or plants. As it was one among the few in the area, the Corporation should repair the facility at the earliest.

Corporation sources said that the work to repair the park was under way.

The other demand of the residents was to develop the scheme road connecting Selvapuram with Ponnaiahrajapuram.