Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy greeting a passenger with a rose to mark the inaugural of Smile Week at the Coimbatore International Airport on Monday.Photo: S. Siva Saravanan.

Passengers at the departure terminal of the Coimbatore International Airport were in for a surprise on Monday, when airport officials and staff greeted them with a smile and a rose, as part of the launch of the ‘Smile Week’.

Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy said that nearly 5,000 passengers use the airport every day and the smile aimed at providing a pleasant start to their journey.

“With more passengers likely to travel for Deepavali, we have made arrangements to make the time spent by passengers in the airport comfortable,” he said.

“Though greeting customers with a flower will go on only till next Monday, we have asked the Airport Authority of India staff and the airline staff to continue greeting passengers with a smile and be easily approachable,” he said, adding that there was a plan to hold such events twice a year to stress passenger-friendly approach.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural of the event, Station Manager of SilkAir Saramma Joseph said that a genuine smile played a crucial role in the sales and service sectors, and lent a competitive edge.

As part of the event, a Smile Selfie Booth was set up at the departure terminal, for passengers to click photos.

The pictures will be uploaded in the social media. A photo gallery with images of old Coimbatore was also put up at the City Door area.

The Hindu is the platinum sponsor of the event. The other sponsors of the event are Silk Air, Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Air Arabia, Jewel One, Roots Industries, The Chennai Silks, Sri Krishna Sweets, Lakshmi Machine Works, Central Industrial Security Force, Air India, Jet Airways, Spicejet, Air Carnival and Indigo.

Mr. Reddy said the ongoing works on passenger amenities worth more than Rs.10 crore would be completed by March next year. These included two more aerobridges, replacing the huge umbrellas in front of the terminal building with a canopy, providing a false ceiling at the terminal and construction of two more hangars.

Mr. Reddy said a decision by the Director-General of Civil Aviation was expected by the end of this month on Air Carnival’s proposal to operate a flight to Tirupati.