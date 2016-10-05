The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy

The 12-km run was mooted by L. Samyasri (17), a plus-two student of a private school in Coimbatore

Twenty athletes of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University undertook a run to Maruthamalai from here on Tuesday to pray for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised for more than 10 days.

Samyasri won the silver medal in a medley relay in the World School Athletics Championship at Turkey in July this year.

On her return to India, the Chief Minister appreciated her and gave her a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh.

“The Chief Minister told me that I should bring pride to India and these words were very encouraging,” a moved Samyasri said and added that Ms. Jayalalithaa is a great supporter of sports.

“We want her to get well soon,” she said.

At the Maruthamalai Murugan temple, special prayers were organised by P.R.G. Arunkumar, MLA from Coimbatore North, for Ms. Jayalalithaa.