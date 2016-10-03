S Raman is 88-years-old, but that does not stop him from walking briskly and even running a few steps. A few yards away Sita, her husband, and her daughter- in-law Preeti limber up. Her son is from Bosch and they proudly wear his company’s t-shirt. Sita is from Udipi and says, “I walk daily to the mattha that is three kilometres away.”

The boys from LMW make noise and another group from Sharadha Terry attempt a Mexican wave. All this, as the 5 K runners wait to be flagged off on their run organised by Coimbatore Marathon 2016 in aid of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation. A surge of red moves as one, and for that one day the pedestrian is king as there are no vehicles hurtling down at them. Twelve thousand people have turned out at the crack of dawn to run the 21 K, 10 K and the 5 K marathon.

The winners in the various categories, some of them who have run marathons across the country, say they are impressed by Coimbatore’s organisational skill. Everyone is in high spirits. Even those who are not running. These are thousand volunteers who guide the runners, dispense water and cheer them on.

Several older runners sail past – they have obviously trained for the big day. Several runners’ groups have sprung up in colonies across the city encouraging long distance runners.

At the finish line, there is jubilation as winners are announced. Runners from as far as Cochin, Chennai and Hyderabad have participated. Fifty nine-year-old Pandurangan has the rare distinction of running backwards from Coonoor to Kotagiri, all of 22 km. And there is Akila and Ram who have escorted children from their organisation AMAZE. “Nine children between the age of six and 21 years have taken part. Eight are autistic and one has cerebral palsy,” says Akila. And that was the underlying spirit of the Coimbatore Marathon 2016 - it did not matter what gender, age or background you are from. You just come together to run, for a cause.