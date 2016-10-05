A 60-meter-long photo cake weighing 600 kg was made by The French Loaf bakery chain at Brookefields Mall here recently to raise funds for charitable works by an NGO and a hospital that provides free eye care for the poor.

Chief Executive Officer of Oriental Cuisines Pvt. Ltd. (the parent firm of The French Loaf) Reynold Fernandes said sale of the cake fetched a total of Rs. 9 lakh, at Rs.1,500 a kg.

The money raised was handed over as part of the Joy of Giving ‘Daan Utsav’ to Sankara Eye Hospital and Dean Foundation, for providing healthcare to the poor and education of under privileged children.

It took three days for the baker’s team to pay tributes to renowned singers and musicians by printing their edible images on the cake.

These included images of prominent musicians M.S. Viswanathan, Ilayaraja and A.R. Rahman, and singers S.P. Balasubramaniam, S. Janaki, and K.S. Chitra.

The cake was made with 300 kg chocolate mix, 200 kg dark chocolate, 85 kg fresh cream, 60 kg white chocolate and 30 kg fruit gel and 600 icing sheets.

Mr. Reynold said his firm had been organising the longest cake event in Chennai for the last five years, with the latest on Saturday (October 1).

Overwhelmed by the response for the event in Coimbatore, he said it would be held in the city next year also.

After distributing the cake to buyers, singer Srinivas and his daughter Shranya Srinivas enthralled the audience here with their performance.

Sale of the cake fetched a total of

Rs. 9 lakh, at

Rs. 1,500 a kg