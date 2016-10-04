Widening the Selvapuram stretch of Perur Road is one of the main demands of residents in Ward 76. -Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Ward 76 that falls within the South Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation is spread over both sides of Perur Road and extends from the southern side of Chokkampudur in the north to the Raja Vaikal in the south, and from Andipalayam in the west to Muthusamy Colony in the east.

The thickly populated ward with around 40,000 people consists of Telugupalayam, Selvapuram and many other relatively newly developed layouts that are on both sides of Perur Road.

Councillor N. Chinnadurai says that the Corporation supplies Siruvani water from the storage reservoir in Gandhi Park, once in every four or six days.

There is uniform distribution across the Ward and there is no complaint on the water supply front as the Ward has adequate bore wells to supply groundwater as well.

Not really, counters T.S. Ravi, a resident of Selvapuram. The Corporation until recently supplied water once in two days. The situation has deteriorated.

Waste water disposal is also a cause for concern for the residents.

With the coverage of storm water drainage incomplete, the residents have no outlet for waste water in CGV Nagar Extension and a few other areas near the Raja Vaikal, says R. Balan, a resident.

The situation aggravates during monsoon when water from the Vaikal enters the area through connected drains, he adds.

Mr. Chinnadurai says that the Corporation has kick-started the drainage work for Rs. 6.50 crore and the execution will soon begin.

But as a long term solution, the Corporation should start constructing embankments on the Raja Vaikal.

The Corporation should also look at improving roads and existing drainage as most are damaged. In a few places in Muthusamy Colony and neighbouring areas, the quality of construction is so bad that the iron rods are protruding.

There are instances of motorists and pedestrians getting injured, says T.V. Gopi, a resident of Muthusamy Colony.

The other demands of the residents include widening the Selvapuram stretch of Perur Road to ease vehicle movement, developing reserved sites into parks and playgrounds and increasing the number of conservancy workers for effective waste collection.