A fine initiative by CBA

Avinash Jaiswal of the Sports Physio Primitive Group explaining the importance of stretching to the players, coaches and parents prior to the start of the district badminton tournament for juniors at the Officers' Club courts in the city.

The Coimbatore Badminton Association (CBA) conducted a ‘Stretches and Hydration; workshop at the Officers’ Club courts here recently.

The hour-long workshop that attracted over 150 players, coaches and parents, stretched a bit on time, but it was worth the wait as the participants went back with loads of information.

The workshop came in timely for the junior players as they were able to bring out their best in the recently concluded district badminton tournament at the Officers’ Club and Lifespring courts here.

Avinash Jaiswal of the Sports Physio Primitive Group shared his vital views on the various kinds of stretching and also asked a few seniors in the crowd to demonstrate the same.

He was pleased with the body flexibility of the city players. Mr. Jaiswal, a physio with Indian junior hockey team and also helps FC Goa in the Indian Soccer League (ISL), said the city coaches had done their homework well. “Otherwise, you will not see such flexibility among the players.”

“It's also encouraging to see young faces in the crowd,” he added.

N. Nandhini, an under-17 singles and doubles player, was quite happy as well with the session. “It was a nice learning experience. We were not aware of most of the stretching exercises. The warm-up and warm-down exercises and the water intake was nicely explained.”

“It was quite informative,” quickly pointed out T. Subathra, a parent in the crowd.

Kavithashri Loganathan said the workshop not only benefited the players but also the parents. “It was so useful that even in the absence of a coach, we can train our wards pretty easily.”

Prior to the workshop, the CBA had an orientation programme specially for the coaches. It is probably the first time that the coaches from various clubs in the district had come together to understand the game better and, with it, the functioning of the Association.

With the sport and its players having already made an impact at the national and international level, it was nice to see some professionalism taking place at the district level.