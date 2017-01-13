Work on new electricity sub-stations progressing

more-in

The District Electricity Committee at its sitting earlier this month took stock of the progress made in installation of new sub-stations in Erode and Gobi distribution circles under Dheenadayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyothi Yojana and Integrated Power Development Scheme for urban and rural areas respectively.

Officials of Electricity Department told the Committee Convenor and District Collector S. Prabakar that the works were progressing as per schedule. Erode MP S. Selvakumara Chinnaiyan and Tirupur MP V. Sathyabama, the chairperson and co-chairperson of the committee also took part in the meeting.

Fund sanctioned

The district has been sanctioned nearly Rs. 220 crore under the two schemes for establishment of new 33/11 kva sub-stations at Kullampalayam, Karattuputhur and Vallipuram, and increasing capacity of the existing 33/11 kva stations at Avalpoondurai, Kasthurbagraman and Anjur in Erode Distribution Circle.

In Gobi Distribution Circle, new such sub-stations are coming up at Makinamkombai and Periyakallipatti, and existing ones at Ganapathynagar, Perumampallam, and Erankattur are poised for capacity enhancement.

With the objective of ensuring uninterrupted and reliable energy access to all, the Yojana aims at feeder separation, strengthening of sub-transmission and distribution networks, metering at all levels in rural areas and village electrification as per approved guidelines.

The IPDS also focusses on strengthening and sub-transmission of distribution network, metering of distribution transformers/ feeders/ consumers in the urban areas in the districts and IT enablement in distribution sector.