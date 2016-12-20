Ward 82 residents want Corpn. to improve infrastructure

Kotaimedu residents want the Corporation to develop the reserved site into a children’s park at the earliest. Photo: M. Periasamy

Ward 82 that stretches from Big Bazaar Street in the north to Sungam Bypass Road in the south and from Palakkad Road in the west to Vincent Road in the east houses a part of the old Coimbatore - Kotaimedu.

Though perceived to be a Muslim pocket, the ward is also home to old, famous Hindu temples. The ward also houses the Coimbatore Corporation’s main office in Town Hall.

The Corporation has been supplying Siruvani water. Of late, the frequency of water supply is so bad that the civic body augments it with lorry water. But even that is not enough, say residents. In some areas such as Perumal Kovil Street, the quality of water is also an issue, says resident P.S. Nazimudeen.

Very often, sewage from damaged underground lines contaminate corroded water lines and the residents get contaminated supply. The UGD lines get damaged near underground chambers where silt accumulation is high.

The residents have been asking the Corporation to repair the UGD lines that are at least 35 years old, but were yet to get a response, he adds.

Damaged roads equally concern them, say the residents. Sama Rao Street, Perumal Kovil Street and Vennal Naidu Streets were very damaged. Sama Rao Street, in particular, had remained damaged for over five years now, said L.N. Abdul Raheem.

A few pockets in Kotaimedu were ill lit and that was because of poor street light maintenance. Vennal Naidu Streets, Durgalal Street and LMR Street were the worst affected, Mr. Raheem added.

One of the biggest demands of residents was a children’s park on Ukkadam Bypass Road. There was a reserved site on the road, next to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus depot, but the Corporation was yet to take steps to develop the land, which, if developed, would the only source of entertainment for the residents/children in the area, said resident K.S. Syed Abbas.

Another issue that the residents wanted relief from was dust from gunny bags traded from shops on Vennal Naidu Streets. As the workers in the shop dusted the bags, fine particles of waste would fill the air making it difficult for the residents to breathe. The residents had been asking for the shops to be shifted out, but there was no relief yet, he added.