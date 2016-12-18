Villagers complain of rising human-animal conflicts

more-in

The residents of a Badaga village in Kadanad, around 15 km from Ooty town, have become the vanguard attesting to the rise in human-animal conflicts in the region over the last few years, as changing land-use patterns and diminishing forests are pushing wild animals, mostly herbivores into their habitations, they believe.

Most residents said that until a few years ago, they had little to no conflicts with wild animals, as herbivores such as the gaur, wild boar and even the insectivorous sloth bear used to never stray into their village. However, the residents, who are mostly farmers with small land-holdings have to set up solar fencing and keep a watch over their crops for most of the day and during the nights.

R. Nanjan, a 73-year-old retired teacher who has lived in the same ‘Hatti’ or Badaga village since he was a child, says that he first saw a gaur inside the village only two years ago. He said that the animals, particularly the wild boar and gaur, were eating vegetables, like beetroot, carrot and potatoes grown in the village.

Similarly, R. Hemavathi and A. Shanthi said that they were incurring huge losses, firstly because of the low yield this year due to a lack of rains, and also due to the animals, who were eating all their crop. Though they are losing money due to crop loss, the villagers have no animosity towards the animals.

“Around 10-15 years ago, the animals had enough forest cover, and more water. They did not need to come into the villages to get food. But now the area has become home to many plantations and resorts, and forests have been lost over a period of time,” said K. Mahalingam, another farmer who believes the Forest Department should pay for solar fences to be put up around the village.