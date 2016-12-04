Various events mark World Disability Day in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan trying to understand the difficulties faced by differently abled persons by trying to negotiate a wheel chair at the Corporation Boys School in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Swarga Foundation launches Accessible India campaign to provide differently-abled toilets to students of govt. schools.

‘Wheel Chair Rally’ by differently abled persons and campaigns to stress easy access for them to various facilities marked the World Disability Day observance in the city.

Swarga Foundation in association with the Coimbatore Corporation launched the Accessible India campaign to provide differently abled toilets to students of corporation schools.

The Foundation said that it had planned to construct such toilets in six of the corporation’s schools and the first would be at the Corporation Boys School in Ramanathapuram.

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated the work to begin the toilet construction and tried using a wheel chair to know difficulties persons with disabilities faced.

A release said that the objective was to make the Corporation’s school accessible to children with disabilities by providing them accessible infrastructure - ramps and accessible classrooms and toilets.

Corporation Education Officer Uma, Principal, Vasan Institute of Ophthalmology, Pamela Suresh, and the Foundation’s Managing Trustee G. Swarnalatha were among those who participated in the inaugural function.

Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central organised ‘Wheel Chair Rally’ here on Saturday. Forty differently abled persons from different cities participated in the rally, which included two children.

The rally was flagged off by R.V. Ramya Bharthi, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, and Dr. J.G. Shanmuganathan, Chairman of Ganga Hospital. Dr. Jayanthasri Balakrishnan, Manickam Sokalingam, president, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central, Dr. Rajasekaran, and Rama Rajasekaran participated. in the event