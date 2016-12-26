Vaccination of cattle against anthrax begins

Veterinarians from Animal Husbandry Department and Forest staff administering anthrax ring vaccination to cattle in Nallurvayal area of Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

Following the death of an elephant, suspected to be by anthrax, a few days ago, forest officials with the help of the Animal Husbandry Department began vaccination of cattle in Alandurai region on Sunday.

On instructions from Conservator of Forests - Coimbatore Circle I. Anwardeen and District Forest Officer S. Ramasubramanian, Forest Range Officer M. Senthilkumar constituted a team.

The team led by Vennila, veterinarian, along with a forester, forest guard and a watcher vaccinated more than 50 cattle in Nallur Vayal, Alandurai area and in places abutting Mangalampalayam beat, where the elephant’s death was reported.

In addition, the forest teams also perambulated the area where the elephant death took place and sprayed turmeric powder and bleaching powder to act as a disinfectant especially at the site where the carcass was buried.

Forest officials said the exercise would be stepped up in all fringe areas near forest boundaries and vigil would be strengthened to ascertain the prevalence of cases of anthrax.