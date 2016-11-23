Turmeric auction resumes through cheque payments

more-in

Though transitioning to cheque payment has been necessitated by liquidity crunch, the pace of turmeric auction has been restored at the four regulated markets in the district.

Traders who had been making cash payments to farmers had apparently sought a week-long break citing weak cash flow, but came around to transacting through cheque payments from Tuesday since the farmers had no qualms, sources said.

On Wednesday, turmeric was auctioned for amounts ranging from Rs. 6,600 to Rs. 8,500 per 75-kg bag.

So far, the farmers too desired cash payments despite the efforts by Regulated Makets to switch over to cheque payment.

Of the four regulated markets have godowns with a combined capacity to store 40,000 metric tonnes of turmeric, the largest is at the Perundurai Regulated Market in Karumandisellipalayam with a capacity to store 15,200 metric tonnes.

The auction centre run by Turmeric Traders-cum-Godown Owners’ Association at Semmampalayam near Nasiyanur is also controlled by Erode Regulated Market. The Erode Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society conducts auction at Karunkalpalayam and the Gobi Agricultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing Society at its branch office building in Manikoondu in the city.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Prabakar said in a press release that the transactions through cheque payments have resumed, and that the timings will be as under: at 10.00 a.m. at Karumandisellipalayam; 11.30 a.m. at Semmampalayam; 12.30 p.m. at Karunkalpalayam, and at 1.00 p.m. at Manikoondu branch. Auction by Farmers' Producers' Union will be conducted at 3.30 p.m. on Fridays, the release said.

