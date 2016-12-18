Traffic regulations on Kamarajar Road to ease UGD works

The police have introduced one-way traffic on Kamarajar Road from Hope College to Varadharajapuram in the city to ease laying of under ground drainage pipes. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In order to ease laying of under ground drainage pipes, the police have announced traffic regulations on Kamarajar Road from Singanallur to Hope College, one of the busiest stretches in the city.

As part of this, the police have introduced one way traffic on the stretch from Hope College to Varadharajapuram near Singanallur junction.

While vehicles plying from Hope College to Singanallur will have the benefit of one way traffic movement, vehicles proceeding to Avinashi Road from Singanallur will have to take a diversion by taking a left at Varadarajapuram Junction.

Vehicles moving towards Avinashi Road will turn at Varadarajapuram to proceed to Uppilipalayam main Road, at Badra Kaali Amman Temple junction, vehicles can either move forward to take GV Residency road and reach Avinashi Road through link road adjacent to Fun Mall or take a right turn to reach Hope College signal junction through Masakali Palayam Road.

“Vehicles proceeding to Avinashi Road from Singanallur will have to follow the diversions. The traffic regulation will be continued for at least two three months till the pipe laying works are completed,” said a senior police officer.

At present, the workers have dug road at seven spots on the three km stretch for laying drainage pipes.

The narrow stretch, one of the main roads to reach Singanallur from Avinashi Road, had also witnessed more number of traffic accidents last year owing to heavy flow of vehicles and lack of width.

All buses plying to Singanallur, Ondipudur and Sulur from Gandhipuram bus stand are also passing through the stretch.