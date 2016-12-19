Traffic regulations from today

more-in

Changes in the traffic pattern planned by the police to facilitate construction works of Gandhipuram flyover will come into effect from Monday. The police had earlier said that the traffic regulations on Nanjappa Road and Sathyamangalam Road would be in effect from Sunday.

Senior officials with the city traffic police said normal traffic pattern was followed on the two main stretches, as works scheduled to start on Sunday was postponed for a day.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nanjappa Road witnessed traffic snarls on Sunday as one side of the stretch from Gandhipuram bus stand to Park Gate junction was closed for repairing the pipeline that carries drinking water. Following this, one-way traffic was followed on Park Gate Road for a few hours and vehicles were not allowed from Avinashi Road at LIC signal.

Officials said that traffic on both lanes of Dr. Nanjappa Road would be normal from Sunday night.

An official of the Highways Department said that flyover works at GP Signal junction is likely to take three months for completion.

It involves constructing the main span for about 102 metres.

This would be done in three phases and was similar to the work that was taken up earlier at Cross Cut Road-Nanjappa Road junction.