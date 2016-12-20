Traffic diversions at Gandhipuram to speed up flyover construction

Traffic diversion was initiated by the city police at the 100-Feet-Road and Sathyamangalam Road junction in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Traffic regulations resolved by the police to facilitate the works of Gandhipuram flyover on Sathyamangalam Road -100 Feet Road junction came into effect from Monday.

Vehicles plying from Gandhipuram to Ganapathy were diverted to join Sathyamangalam Road near Omni bus stand via second street of 100 Feet Road and Radhakrishnan Road.

Traffic on 100 Feet Road was chocked intermittently as long queues of vehicles lined up to take a right turn on the busy stretch to reach second street.

Vehicles plying from North Coimbatore flyover to Ganapathy side were re-routed through seventh street of 100 Feet Road and Radhakrishnan Road to reach Sathyamangalam Road, causing minor traffic snarls on northern end of 100 Feet Road.

While traffic flow to 100 Feet Road from Ganapathy was diverted through Avarampalayam Road and Chinnasamy Road, vehicles plying from Ganapathy to Gandhipuram had to negotiate through Avarampalayam Road and Ramakrishna Hospital Road to join Bharathiar Road. Meanwhile, vehicles from 100 Feet Road to Gandhipuram had to take an entry into Chinnasamy Road, Ramakrishna Hospital Road and Bharathiar Road.

Additional number of cops were deployed at key junctions on these stretches to manage the flow of vehicles. More cops were also posted at signals that had to be manually operated due to changes in the traffic pattern.