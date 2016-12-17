Traffic diversion in city from Sunday

more-in

In order to facilitate the construction of remaining three more roofs for the spans on the upcoming Rs. 162 crore Gandhipuram flyover, City Police have resolved to bring in certain changes in the traffic pattern on Dr. Nanjappa Road and Sathyamangalam Road with effect from Sunday (December 18).

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the office of the City Police Commissioner on Friday.

The meeting decided to introduce traffic regulations on stretches where construction activities are currently going on and where it is proposed to be taken up.

Vehicles going from Gandhipuram to Ganapathy will have to go via 100-feet road and then take the second street and take the Radhakrishnan Road to reach Omni bus stand and then proceed on Sathyamangalam Road. Vehicles from North Coimbatore flyover proceeding towards Ganapathy will have to enter the 100 feet road, take the seventh street and reach Radhakrishnan Road and then reach Omni bus stand to join the Sathyamangalam Road.

Vehicles from 100-feet road proceeding to Gandhipuram will have to take the Chinnasamy Road, and Ramakrishna Hospital road to reach Bharathiar Road.

Vehicles from Ganapathy towards 100 feet road will have to take the Avarampalayam Road and Chinnasamy Road.

Vehicles from Ganapathy proceeding to Gandhipuram will have to take the Avarampalayam Road, Ramakrishna Hospital road and then reach Bharathiar Road.