Trade unions stage demonstration

TOTALLY OPPOSED: Representatives and members of trade unions stage a demonstration in Erode on Wednesday.

The members of various trade unions staged a demonstration in front of the head post office in the city in protest against the demonetisation process without proper planning.

The members of the AITUC, CITU, LPF, HMS, and AICCTU participated in the agitation.

They said that the scrapping of the higher denomination currency without adequate planning had severely affected all sections of society.

They raised slogans demanding that the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India allow citizens to use the old currency till the new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 were circulated in a full-fledged manner.

The monthly salary of all the employees be paid in cash.

The trade unions urged the State Government to take up the sufferings of the common man to the notice of the Centre, and set things right at the earliest.

K.A. Venugopal, district president of the AITUC, led the demonstration.

A. Vimalan, district secretary, CITU; P. Panneerselvam of CITU; P. Ganesan of HMS; Palaniappan of LPF; and others spoke.

Trade Unions demand restoration of banned currencies

Erode

