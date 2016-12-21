Tourism industry on the rebound in The Nilgiris

more-in

After being impacted by demonetisation, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s demise, and by the Cauvery water-sharing crisis, the tourism industry is slowly but surely recovering in Udhagamandalam as tourist inflow has witnessed a slight increase over the recent week.

After tourist numbers plummeted at the Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden and Doddabetta in Ooty, and Sims Park in Coonoor, the recent week has seen a slight increase in tourist arrival, leading to optimism that Christmas and New Year will see crowd and subsequently, more business for hoteliers and restaurant owners.

Many hotel owners said that while bookings were down from last year, there were positive signs that tourists were returning to Ooty, with hotel bookings and inquiries on the increase.

“For many tourists, December and early January is a great time to visit as their children have a winter break, and we are seeing a very slight increase in the number of bookings till January,” said a resort owner from Masinagudi.

M. Mani, Joint Director of Horticulture, said that around 4,000 tourists were visiting the Government Botanical Garden on a daily basis, and said that there had been no discernible drop in the numbers recently.