Three buildings sealed

Buildings being sealed by Udhagamandalam Municipality and Town Planning officials on Tuesday

The Udhagamandalam Municipality on Tuesday sealed three buildings, including a residential property, for flouting building norms.

V. Prabhakaran, Health Officer and Commissioner (In-charge) told reporters here that there were 76 buildings in Udhagamandalam constructed contravening building rules in the Master Plan for the town.

The municipality had served notices on the owners of these buildings. They had been asked to modify the structures according to norms, or face closure.

Mst of them were yet to abide to the directive, he said.

Most of the buildings facing closure were multi-storey structures.

“Rules clearly state that the buildings built recently must have only one storey, in addition to the ground floor,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

The municipality would seal the remaining buildings in a phased manner in the coming days.