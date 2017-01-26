Coimbatore

The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 7

: The 17th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at SNR Auditorium here on February 7 Students in Standard IV to VI can take part in the juniors category. The event will be at 10 a.m. and on the spot registration will be from 8.30 a.m. Students in Standard VII to IX can take part in the seniors category and the quiz will be at 2 p.m.

Registration for seniors will be from 12.30 p.m. Any number of teams can take part from the same school. Each team should have two students from the same category and school. The registration fee is ₹ 200 a team and for online registration, log on to http://www.thehindu.com/

Offline registration can be done by payment through cheque or cash at the counter of The Hindu office at 19/20, ATT Colony, LIC Road, Coimbatore - 641018.

The prizes will be distributed on February 7. All participants will get a certificate and pen. The first and second prizes will have a cash prize, trophy and certificate. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners will get trophy and certificate.

The quiz is presented by Camlin and the venue partner is Sri Ramakrishna Group of Institutions.

