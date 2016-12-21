Textile mills to train 50,000 workers

more-in

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation has signed an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 50,000 workers between January and December next year in 15 job roles in textile mills.

According to Prabhu Dhamodharan, secretary of the federation, each worker will be trained for 45 days and the government will pay an incentive of Rs. 10,000 to the training unit.

“The facilities that should be provided and the training modules have been standardised,” he said. The mills are expected to provide employment to 90 per cent of the workers.

About 100 member mills of the association trained 17,500 workers in the pilot phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and this was completed eight months ago. Nearly 80 per cent of the trained workers were employed by the mills. In the second phase of the scheme, 135 textile mills in the State are expected to train 50,000 workers in the next one year. While 70 per cent of these units are in the western districts, the remaining are in other parts of the State.

Mr. Dhamodharan explained that annual attrition rate in the mills is 30 per cent to 40 per cent. Hence, the units keep recruiting new workers. They will be trained under this scheme. Each participating mill will designate some of its staff to train the new workers.

The staff will be trained in textile institutions.

At an event held at Kanpur on Monday, the federation signed an agreement with the NSDC for the project.