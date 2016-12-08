Coimbatore

Textile industry welcomes announcements

COIMBATORE: The textile industry has welcomed the announcements of the Union Government on Wednesday for the made-ups segment.

The cabinet approved a time-bound package of Rs. 6006 crore to boost employment and exports of made-ups.

It included enhanced support under the Technology Upgradation Fund scheme, extension of the PMPRPY scheme, and rebate of State levies for units into production of made-ups.

This is a long-pending demand of the industry that will benefit the made-ups segment, said chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association M. Senthil Kumar.

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation also welcomed the package.

