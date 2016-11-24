Teenager held for sexual assault on minor

more-in

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl at Kallavi in Uthangarai.

The boy, a class VIII student of a private school, was secured after the girl fell ill and was admitted to the hospital two days after the incident. According to the sources, on Sunday evening, the girl had stepped out in the open to relieve herself, when the accused had intercepted her. He allegedly gagged the girl and sexually assaulted her.

On reaching home, the girl informed her parents about the incident. Fearing backlash, the parents had hushed up the matter. The girl fell ill on Tuesday, following which she was taken to the local taluk hospital.

It was at the hospital that the sexual assault was mentioned by the parents. The hospital authorities alerted Kallavi police. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the boy was arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was remanded to the observation home in Salem.

District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Vincent Sunderaraj said the girl was currently at the government hospital. She will be given counselling once discharged, he added.