TNPCB issues directives to two effluent treatment plants

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has issued directives to two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs)in Mannarai and Kasipalayam, asking its operators to install wet scrubbers to reduce pollution.

According to TNPCB District Environmental Engineer K. Elankumaran, the instructions were issued after noticing shortcomings during the inspections conducted at the two CETPs, subsequent to the complaints from people residing in the respective areas. The people had complained to TNPCB that black-coloured dust particles coming out of the chimneys at the treatment plants were causing breathing problems. TNPCB sources confirmed that the dust particles were due to the use of coal for the operation of boilers, instead of the conventional firewood. The operators were asked not to use coal, till air pollution control norms improved at the plants. The plants have been asked to install wet scrubbers in addition to the mechanical dust collectors to prevent air pollution. “The said CETPs have mechanical evaporators”, officials said.