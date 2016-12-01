Sweeping machine to clean city streets

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan (third right) having a look at the run of road sweeping machine in the city on Wednesday. Chairman of Roots Group of Companies K.Ramasamy (second right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Wednesday flagged off a road sweeping machine which will clean the city’s streets.

Roots Industries under its Corporate Social Responsibility project had sponsored the machine.

The machine, mounted on a truck, would go around the streets cleaning mud accumulated on roadsides and also waste on the road. It would cover long distances in a short time, a release from the civic body said.

Sources said that the industry would own and operate themachine at its expense for three years. It would take instructions from the Corporation on where to use and take police permission before starting cleaning.

Sources familiar with the Corporation’s mechanised road cleaning drive, said that sometime in 2015, the civic body tried mechanised cleaning from the industry and attempted to purchase those. But the move to buy the machines did not fructify.

Sometime in 2010, on the eve of the World Classical Tamil Conference, the Corporation under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission bought three vehicle-mounted cleaning machines.

It operated those machines but later decided against using those citing high operating cost.

The sources said that the Corporation found that the machines consumed too much fuel, say 40 - 50 litres to clean a stretch.

The Corporation had also engaged a driver for the purpose as it was a not regular lorry driving.

The Corporation used the machines for about two years and later gave it up. The vehicle-mounted cleaning machines have since 2012 or 2013 remained idle - parked at the Bharathi Park shed.

Earlier, the civic body had also experimented with other cleaning machines - one that workers would push on the roads.

But poor maintenance led to the Corporation returning to manual cleaning, which was not as efficient as cleaning with vehicles.

But now under Swacch Bharat, the civic body was exploring the possibility of putting to use the three vehicles and had spoken to the dealer of the machines for an overhaul, sources added.