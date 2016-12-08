Swachh Bharat bicycle rally winds its way through city

The Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycle expedition passing through Race Course Road in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The ‘Swachh Bharat Tour de Rotary’ cycle expedition was flagged off from the city on Wednesday by Rotary District Governor Pathy.

The 22 cyclists, who commenced their month-long cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on November 7, will be heading to Kochi next.

Support

A team of 50 cyclists and about 150 students from Coimbatore cycled a distance of 5 km along with the national cyclists to show their support and to spread the message of sanitation and cleanliness.

The Rotary Foundation Centennial cycle rally ‘The Swachh Bharat Tour de Rotary’ is being conducted by Rotary club of Madras Midtown, RI Dist.3230 to raise funds for humanitarian service projects including clean and green India projects. The team pedalled through Delhi, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and reached Coimbatore via Karur on December 6.

They are expected to reach Kanyakumari on December 9, cycling a total distance of 4,500 km and covering 27 flag-off points.

The Government of India - Ministry of Urban Development, along with en-route Local Urban bodies,the Lead Club, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown and 22 other clubs in Coimbatore region, support the rally to create awareness on Swachh Bharat.