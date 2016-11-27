Students develop eco-friendly banners

more-in

A group of five students from Frontline Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School here have developed a procedure to popularise manufacture of eco-friendly banners/hoardings by mixing polypropylene with cotton in certain proportions.

Such banners can be an environment friendly alternative to those usually made of flex, which is a sheet of poly vinyl chloride.

The project by S. Srivatsan, S. Mithun, A. E. Pradeep, M. Afra and N. Visuvayaazhini, all Plus-One students, was one among the 11 themes selected from Tirupur district for the State-level National Children’s Science Congress organised by National Council for Science and Technology Communication and Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

The banners made from the mixture of polypropylene with cotton are biodegradable and the raw materials too been easily available locally unlike the case of banners/hoardings made of flex. The banners using flex sheets becomes an environmental hazard if been dumped into the open as it is non-biodegradable, they said.

According to them, the mixing proportions of polypropylene and cotton will vary depending on the GSM (grams per square metre) specifications of the fabric needed for making different types of banners.

Students say that lower the GSM levels, cotton quantity will have to be more.

If the GSM reading has to be 30, the cotton percentage has to be at 80 percent in the mixture.

Digital printing as well as paintings can be made with high quality on these banners, they said.