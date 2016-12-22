Coimbatore

Students’ magazine released

A students’ magazine, Ilanththendral, was released during the Muthamil Vizha celebrations at Veterinary College and Research Institute here on Tuesday.

V. Senthil Kumaran, chief guest, released the magazine.

L. Gunaseelan, Dean, Veterinary College and Research Institute, and P. Mathialagan, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai, were present.

The magazine was brought out by the students of the institute.

Various events like essay writing, story writing, oratorical competition, singing competition, quiz, pot breaking, Pongal and patti mandram were conducted and prizes were distributed to the winners on the ocassion.

P. Velsamy, writer, was the judge for patti mandram competition.

V. Ramesh, organiser, Tamil Mandram, presented the Tamil mandram report.

N. Dinesh Kumar, student secretary, welcomed the gathering.

Anbarasu, student editor, explained about the magazine.

R. Yazhini Devi, student secretary of the mandram, proposed a vote of thanks.

