Smiley terminals at public toilets soon

To step up hygiene and improve facilities at public toilets, Coimbatore Corporation will install smiley terminals outside 30 toilets, on a trial basis, to enable instant public feedback on the quality of the facility.

The civic body’s move comes as part of its efforts to improve the city’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan exercise that the Central Government had initiated under Swachh Bharat programme. Last year, the city had scored 18. The smiley terminals will be placed at the exit of the toilets. The users will be asked to press one of the three smilies -- good, bad or average -- to record their experience.

The feedback will be transmitted to sanitary officers and others up the hierarchy.

Based on feedback collected over a period of time, the Corporation will take steps to improve facilities, says Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan. The feedback mechanism will be extended to the remaining 270-odd toilets in the city, based on the success of this project.

Corporation sources also said the health wing staff were on the job of marking public convenience facilities on the city map.

The civic body was now promoting the use of Swachhata app among the public. The Commissioner and officials have been visiting education institutions asking students to use the app, as this carries a weightage in the city’s ranking.